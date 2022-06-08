Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Bangor

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning at Cedar Falls Mobile Home Park in Bangor.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man has died after being struck by a pickup truck Wednesday morning at Cedar Falls Mobile Home Park in Bangor.

The Bangor Police Department responded to a call about a crash involving a pedestrian and a truck on Finson Road, according to a news release issued by Bangor public information officer Sgt. Wade Betters.

Upon arrival, the pedestrian was found suffering serious injuries and was brought to a local hospital, where he died.

Police said the crash investigation has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

The identities of those involved are being withheld at this time, but the release did note that the driver of the pickup truck was a local man.