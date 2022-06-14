Palermo man, 57, dies in single-vehicle crash

The crash happened Sunday on Plummer Road in Palermo.

PORTLAND, Maine — A local man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Palermo.

Louis Miller, 57, was traveling northbound on Plummer Road on Sunday when he reportedly failed to negotiate a turn, causing his vehicle to leave the roadway, strike a tree, and roll, according to a news release issued by the Waldo County Sheriff's Office.

Miller was reportedly ejected from the vehicle as a result of the crash and died from his injuries, the release states.

Miller was the only person involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Deputy Lucas Potts and Cpl. Jeff Rice responded to the crash, which was reported at about 1:30 p.m.