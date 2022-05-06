Union at Bangor Daily News recognized by parent company

The union will represent more than 30 newsroom workers at the Bangor Daily News.

PORTLAND, Maine — The owner of a Maine newspaper has decided to recognize a union formed by its employees.

The union will represent more than 30 newsroom workers at the Bangor Daily News, which covers Maine's third-largest city and many of its rural northern and eastern communities. The paper's parent company made the announcement on Friday.

The workers organized as part of the News Guild of Maine. The bargaining unit will include reporters, digital editors, photographers and others at the BDN and weekly papers, the paper reported.

The Bangor Daily News' parent company is Bangor Publishing Company, which is a family-owned business. The company dates to the 19th century.

BREAKING: The BDN has indicated it will voluntarily recognize our union. We know this is so because we effectively organized our co-workers and demonstrated strong solidarity. 1/2 — BDN Union (@bdn_union) May 6, 2022

We can't wait to celebrate with our community once we have our binding voluntary recognition agreement signed. Everyone in, and no one out! #solidarity #unionstrong #LocalNewsMatters — BDN Union (@bdn_union) May 6, 2022