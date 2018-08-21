BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Summer is flying by and we're more than halfway through the month of August.

But that also means the American Folk Festival (AFF) is gearing up in Bangor.

Heather McCarthy, AFF's executive director, has been planning this year's festival since the day after last year's ended.

"Our team works year-round on putting this festival on," McCarthy said. "The payoff's right around the corner on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It's almost here."

McCarthy can barely keep her hands still, ready for the day's task "at hand."

"We have accepted deliveries of platforms and Jersey barriers and golf carts and tents and scaffolding and a whole bunch of other stuff," she said, "which just helps us get going with everything that we need to set up this three-quarter of a mile stretch of the Bangor waterfront."

The Folk Fest attracts 90,000 people over the course of three days. Some of those people love it so much they even come twice.

AFF board member Julie Green said 30,000 to 35,000 people a day show up. "It's just a great big block party and it is so much fun."

Green said she is most excited for the performances.

"One of them – and I'm especially excited about it – is the Porter Rican salsa band," she said. "With all the trouble and the heartaches the folks in Puerto Rico have had, we're so pleased to be able to bring some of that wonderful music and some of their wonderful energy here to Bangor."

Another newcomer to AFF: Texas blues singer Annika Chambers, who plans to perform a tribute piece.

"I think about Aretha Franklin, who we lost this past week, and Annika is going to do a little remembrance of Aretha and give her run for her money," Green said.

McCarthy said AFF brings out genres from across America and across the world. "It's really exciting to see what sort of lineup each year is going to bring."

