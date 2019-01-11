BANGOR, Maine — Officials are trying to determine the cause of a fire that seriously injured one person Friday morning.

The Bangor Fire Department responded to the fire at 258 Essex Street at 8:11 a.m.

According to the Assistant Fire Chief Greg Hodge, the injured person was transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The Fire Department was called to the scene by the Bangor Police Department who responded to a welfare check at 8:05 a.m.

The officers on scene saw smoke and alerted the Fire Department.

The Bangor Police Department and the Fire Marshall will continue their investigation on the cause of the fire.