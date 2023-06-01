One person 'seriously injured' in Bangor motorcycle crash

The driver was found 200 yards from his motorcycle down the road on the "non-road side of the guardrail," police said.

BANGOR, Maine — One person is seriously injured after crashing a motorcycle in Bangor Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m., an officer with the Bangor Police Department tried to stop a group of motorcyclists who were reportedly driving at a high rate of speed from Union Street to I-95 northbound, a release from the police department said.

"The officer followed the group up to Hogan Road with lights and siren activated, where they slowed and he believed they were pulling over," the release said. "As the group turned onto Hogan Road they accelerated again, going south towards State Street."

According to the release, the police officer turned off the lights and siren due to the excessive speed of the motorcyclists and ceased to attempt to stop them.

"As the officer continued down Hogan Road, a motorcycle was observed on State Street, going towards Veazie," the release said. "The officer believed it to be one of the motorcycles involved in the attempt at a traffic stop, and turned down State Street, losing sight of the motorcycle until reaching Meadowbrook Road, approximately one-half mile from the last sighting, where the motorcycle was on its side, with no rider in sight."

The police officer then called for an ambulance and began a search for the driver of the motorcycle. Police said the driver was found 200 yards down the road toward State Street on the "non-road side of the guardrail."

The driver, identified as Cole Thomas, 18, of Old Town, was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with "serious injuries," the release stated.

Bangor detectives continue to investigate the crash, but speed is believed to be a factor, police said.

Police ask anyone who may have information to contact Det. Andrea Gurecki at andrea.gurecki@bangormaine.gov. You can make anonymous tips to 207-947-7382, ext. 3.