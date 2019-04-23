BANGOR, Maine — Domestic chickens won't be clucking around downtown Bangor any time soon.

The Bangor City Council struck down a proposal on April 22 to look in to creating a city ordinance which would have allowed domestic chickens to roam residents' backyards.

In a city council meeting Monday night, councilors voted not to take up the debate any further or revisit the most recent proposed draft ordinance from 2010, the last time the council discussed this issue.

"It’s not happening at this time," said city council chair Sarah Nichols, citing other more pressing issues the city needs to address. "There are a majority of councilors that do not want to move forward with this at this time."

Of the seven councilors present at Monday's meeting, five were against looking into the domestic chicken debate further. It's a majority, even if all nine councilors were in attendance.

Nichols added that there's no time frame regarding the next time the city council may take up this debate again, if ever.

Nichols did clarify that chickens are already allowed in Bangor's rural zones but not within the city's downtown limits.