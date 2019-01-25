BANGOR, Maine — Many stores have come and gone over the past few years in the Bangor Mall, including Sears closing late last year.

The mall is currently at 72 percent occupancy with a lot of open space.

Last week it was announced the mall was up for auction by its Texas-based owner, The Woodmont Company.

The mall may be up for sale, but Ten Bucks Theatre company has just moved into its new space.

They say they've been looking for a place they didn't have to rent for a few years now but finally found the right space.

"This one just really felt like it fit," said Ten Bucks President Jennifer Snow.

Store owners and other tenants see the mall going up for auction as a good thing.

"This is wonderful news," said Furniture Mattress and More owner Cathy Harvey. "Well it's been in holding, it's like babysitting a child it's just sitting in holding. So I think the new owners, whoever they will be, will do wonderful things for the mall and their investment."

Her store isn't owned directly by the mall, but it's attached so she's definitely interested in the new ownership.

"I think there's great things in store for this mall," Harvey said. "I think people are going to be very surprised."

Ten Bucks Theatre Company and Furniture Mattress and More both hope to bring people to the mall. Whether it be for shows, or furniture purchases.