Missing person found dead in Bangor, deputies say

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday Mason Dorcy was found near Ohio Street just days after they were reported missing.

BANGOR, Maine — The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said the body of a missing person from Newburgh was found in Bangor on Wednesday.

Mason Dorcy, 23, was discovered near Ohio Street in Bangor just before 3 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

A woman who found Dorcy's body told NEWS CENTER Maine she and a friend were walking her dog on the Brown Woods trails. They said they immediately called 911.

"It definitely is scary. Knowing it was a whole search for [them] and now her mother is at peace knowing that she was at least found, that’s the only thing that’s calming me down," Madison Lockard said. “I’m just glad I called.”

Officials issued a Silver Alert for Dorcy on Sunday.

According to deputies, Dorcy was last seen being dropped off at the Penobscot Community Health Center on Odlin Road in Bangor on Thursday. Dorcy was supposed to meet people in Brewer for a ride back to Newburgh but never arrived.

The sheriff's office said Dorcy had reportedly not taken medication in several days, and friends and family were concerned for their wellbeing.

Dorcy's mother, Diane Demarest, posted to a Facebook page Wednesday night to thank people for trying to help find them.

"Hug your family tight tonight because you never know what the future holds," Demarest wrote.

The Bangor Police Department and the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Dorcy's death.

If you or someone you love is struggling with their mental health, you can call the Maine Crisis Hotline 24/7 at 1-888-568-1112.

Editor's note: This story initially identified Dorcy by a different name that was included in a news release from the sheriff's office. After speaking with a source close to the family, that name has been updated in this article.