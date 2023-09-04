x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bangor

Bangor police trying to locate missing 12-year-old

She was last seen leaving her home on Essex Street around 6 p.m. Sunday, Bangor police said in a release Monday.
Credit: Bangor Police Department

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department is trying to locate a missing 12-year-old girl.

Zeeny Le was last seen leaving her home on Essex Street around 6 p.m. Sunday, Bangor police said in a release Monday. 

Police describe her as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing pink pajama pants, a white T-shirt, and a gray hooded sweatshirt at the time she was last seen, police said.

She may have been dropped off by a vehicle in the Capehart area of Bangor around 7 p.m. Sunday, the release stated.

Bangor police ask anyone who may have information to contact Detective Dustin Dow at 207-947-7483, ext. 5729, or by email at dustin.dow@bangormaine.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be left for Bangor police by calling 207-947-7382, ext. 3.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Man facing firearm, drug charges after Sunday incident in Bangor

Before You Leave, Check This Out