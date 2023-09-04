Bangor police trying to locate missing 12-year-old

She was last seen leaving her home on Essex Street around 6 p.m. Sunday, Bangor police said in a release Monday.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department is trying to locate a missing 12-year-old girl.

Zeeny Le was last seen leaving her home on Essex Street around 6 p.m. Sunday, Bangor police said in a release Monday.

Police describe her as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and about 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing pink pajama pants, a white T-shirt, and a gray hooded sweatshirt at the time she was last seen, police said.

She may have been dropped off by a vehicle in the Capehart area of Bangor around 7 p.m. Sunday, the release stated.

Bangor police ask anyone who may have information to contact Detective Dustin Dow at 207-947-7483, ext. 5729, or by email at dustin.dow@bangormaine.gov.