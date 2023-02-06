x
Bangor woman hasn't been seen since leaving hospital

She was last seen on Feb. 3 when she was discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, according to police.
BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Lorna Bishop-Zezima, 28, of Bangor. 

Bishop-Zezima was last seen on Feb. 3 when she was reportedly discharged from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Her family has not heard from her in over a week, according to a news release from police.

Police describe Bishop-Zezima as 5-foot-1 and 125 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. 

Police ask anyone who may have information to contact Det. Andrea Gurecki by email at andrea.gurecki@bangormaine.gov. To leave an anonymous tip, call 947-7382, ext. 3.

Correction: An earlier version of this story mis-identified the hospital where Bishop-Zezima was last seen due to incorrect information provided.

