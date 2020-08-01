BANGOR, Maine — A man is recovering after he was stranded on a rock in the middle of the Kenduskeag Stream.

Two swimmers from the Bangor Fire Department put him in a life jacket and helped him back to shore.

The man was taken to the hospital, but there is no report on his condition.

