BANGOR, Maine — A Mechanic Falls man has been charged with assault in connection to an incident that took place last Thursday during a concert in Bangor.

Police provided few details on what happened, but did say the incident took place around 7:20 p.m. on July 18 at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion.

Country music duo Florida Georgia Line was headlining a performance at the venue during that time. The show began at 6:30 p.m. Doors opened at 5 p.m.

Fellow country musicians Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, and Hardy were guests for the show. It's likely that at the time of the alleged assault, FGL hadn't yet made it on stage and one of the guests was performing instead.

Police said Jeremy Judd, 41, was charged with criminal summons for assault, a misdemeanor. They did not identify who else was involved.