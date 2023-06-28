ME Child Welfare Education holds 28th annual conference in Bangor

A range of topics in supporting Maine's youth was discussed, including how homelessness is impacting families.

BANGOR, Maine — Supporting the next generation of Mainers was at the forefront Wednesday for the 28th annual Maine Child Welfare Education conference.

The conference aimed to bring quality child welfare training to Mainers who work in the child welfare system The goal was "to bring everybody together to train and be on the same page and try to improve what we're doing," Bonny Dodson, an executive council member for Maine Child Welfare Education, said.

This year's conference focused on post-pandemic recovery support. Topics ranged from supporting youth in the LGBTQIA+ community to how family homelessness impacts the child welfare system.

"When children experience homelessness, it's a really big deal because the trauma on a developing brain and a developing body has long-term implications," Richard Hooks Wayman, president, and CEO of Volunteers for America Northern New England, a housing and social service nonprofit agency, said.

Right now, there's just too many families who can't afford housing, he said.

"When they are experiencing a crisis, there's frankly not a lot of places you can go to for help," he said.

Genevieve Benoit works in child development services, which involves working with families experiencing housing insecurity. Benoit said she came to the conference to learn more about additional resources available to help support them.

"I want to be able to help them become confident and competent in order to get those things that they need because we do see a lot of that, sort of, chronic piece, multi-generational living," Benoit said.

One takeaway that leaders of the conference hope all Mainers realize is that it only takes one person to make a difference in someone's life.

"It takes a community to keep kids safe. If you see something, say something," Dodson said. "I think sometimes you think 'Oh, it's all child welfare's responsibility, all the mental health therapists.' But no. It's the community — like, you don't have to be a professional to make a difference in a child's or adult's life."