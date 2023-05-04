Maine Army National Guard showcases career opportunities during 'Guard Day'

The Maine Army National Guard held a showcase Wednesday giving ROTC cadets a chance to learn about the different career opportunities it offers.

BANGOR, Maine — The Maine Army National Guard held a showcase Wednesday in Bangor giving ROTC cadets a chance to learn about the different career opportunities the national guard offers.

Those at the event said the National Guard gives people the opportunity to gain certain skills for a career, while also getting the chance to serve their country and community.

"There's options for people of all walks of life," Jennyfer Dalrymple, an officer strike manager for the Maine Army National Guard, said.

Students were able to go station to station learning about different units within the guard and what they do.

"They each have their own mission set and their own training they get qualified to do," Dalrymple said.

There's a wide variety of units available for people interested in joining the guard.

For example, there is a military intelligence and cyber team, an aviation unit that includes medical evacuation, and an engineering unit that includes more civilian-type career opportunities like electricians and heavy equipment operators.

Christopher Caswell, who is now a recruiting and retention NCO for the Maine Army National Guard, said joining the guard helped him find purpose.

"It kind of just gave me some purpose, direction, and motivation. I didn't really know what I wanted to do with my life after high school," he said.

While it's given him purpose, Dalrymple said it's given her lifelong memories and makes her feel as if she's part of something bigger than herself.

"The connections that you build with people is very unique and it's something you don't forget," she said.

Beyond Maine and its communities, the Maine Army National Guard serves other areas of the country where help is needed, like disaster relief efforts.