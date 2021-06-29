Longtime broadcaster George Wildey dies

BANGOR, Maine — Longtime broadcaster and teacher George Wildey has died.
He worked many years in TV and radio but is best known for being the founder of the New England School of Communications in Bangor, which is now a part of Husson University.
Wildey worked as an announcer at WERS-FM and WHXR-FM while in school and then at several stations in Springfield, Massachusetts.
For 17 years he produced radio and television programs for Maine stations, according to an obituary.
Wildey announced for the University of Maine football, basketball and baseball teams for 41 years.
In 1981, he founded the New England School of Broadcasting.
He was named Broadcaster of the Year in 1993.
Wildey was 84 years old.