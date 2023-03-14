London flight diverts to Bangor International Airport

The flight was en route to New York when it was diverted on Monday evening due to a technical issue, a Delta spokesperson says.

BANGOR, Maine — A flight from London en route to New York was diverted to Bangor International Airport on Monday night, officials said.

Delta Flight 4 was traveling to John F. Kennedy International Airport when a technical issue arose, according to a spokesperson for Delta. There were "reported issues with the aircraft's airspeed indication."

Flight records indicate DL4 took off from Heathrow Airport at 3:57 p.m. GMT and landed in Bangor at 7:09 p.m. EDT. The aircraft was a Boeing 767-400.

"As nothing is more important than safety, the Delta flight crew followed established procedures to divert," the spokesperson said on Monday evening. "We are working to resume travel to JFK and apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel plans."

A spokesman for Bangor International Airport told NEWS CENTER Maine most passengers from the diverted London flight stayed the night in Bangor and are expected to depart for JFK Tuesday evening.