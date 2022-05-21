Local pet food drive aims to keep furry friends in their homes

A pet food drive hosted by Humana collected donations to help low-income adults over the age of 60 keep their furry friends.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — During a time of record food and gas prices, feeding your furry friend can, unfortunately, become low on the list of priority purchases.

To help combat that, Humana and Shaw's held a donation drive for pet food and litter for the Furry Friends Food Bank through Eastern Area Agency on Aging.

The Furry Friends Food Bank is a nonprofit organization located in eastern Maine with the primary goal of keeping older adults and pets together.

They accomplish that by offering monthly donations of pet food to low-income adults over the age of 60.

More than 350 people are helped by the donations, and Furry Friends Food Bank distributes about 13,000 pounds of pet food and litter every month.

“Right now, with the rising cost of gas and heat, it is really important to help support people by giving them supplemental pet food so that can offset the other costs that they are experiencing and still feed their pets and keep them in their homes,” nutrition manager Kelly Adams said.

The Furry Friends Food Bank has needs for wet and dry dog food, wet and dry cat food, and cat litter.

Their next drive will be held at Moe’s Original Barbecue in Bangor on Tuesday, May 24.