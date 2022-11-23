'They're all home!' | Maine National Guard members arrive in Bangor for Thanksgiving

After 13 months, the last group from the 488th Military Police Company arrived in Bangor on Wednesday.

BANGOR, Maine — A group of Maine soldiers is finally home in Bangor after 13 months away.

The last 43 soldiers from the 488th Military Police Company of the Maine National Guard arrived at the Bangor Aviation Readiness Center on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Maine National Guard.

Governor Janet Mills and Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham greeted the troops when they arrived.

The group left in October 2021 for federal active-duty military service in support of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, helping with surveillance and communications with law enforcement, the post stated.

After a brief final formation, they were released to their families to celebrate Thanksgiving.

"I am proud of the performance, dedication, and discipline the Soldiers of the 488th showed during [its] 13-month deployment," Capt. Garrett Clark, commander of the 488th said in the Facebook post. "Our unit represented the State of Maine, the National Guard, and the U.S. Army in a positive light, creating lasting impressions on Customs and Border Protection, the local community, and Army leadership. We are thankful for the support shown by our families and friends, and are happy to be home for the holidays."

And they're all home! 🇺🇸 Governor Mills and Maj. Gen. Farnham greeted the final group of 43 Soldiers from the 488th... Posted by Maine National Guard on Wednesday, November 23, 2022