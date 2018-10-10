BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- Bangor's 110-foot-tall Thomas Hill Standpipe was opened to the public Wednesday for visitors to take in the views far and wide.

The standpipe is only open four times a year for people to climb the 100 stairs to the tippy top.

The iron tank is encased by a majestic wooden structure built in 1897 and the crown-like promenade that gives Bangor its nickname, The Queen City.

Sharon and Roger Crosby travel from Newport just to check out the view from the top.

"It's beautiful," they said. "We've been wanting to do this for 10 years. We thought we better do it while we're still young to get up those stairs and we had no problem."

The Thomas Hill Standpipe holds 1.5 million gallons of water and is a National Historic Landmark.

It's owned by the Bangor Water District.

© NEWS CENTER Maine