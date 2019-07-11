BANGOR, Maine — Bangor Police are trying to determine what threw a driver from his ATV Wednesday killing the man.

Bangor Police say 31-year-old Shane Brown of Hermon was pronounced dead shortly after he got to a Bangor area hospital.

Another person who was riding on the ATV when it crashed was also injured.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. and a part of Banair Road was closed for several hours Wednesday evening as Bangor Police reconstructed the accident scene.

Bangor Police Dept.'s Criminal Investigation Division is working with their Accident Reconstruction Team to try and understand what exactly happe3ned, according to Sergeant Wade Betters.



