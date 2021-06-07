Health officials watching spread of COVID-19 Delta variant after holiday weekend

Health officials are concerned about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant after gatherings over the 4th of July weekend.

BANGOR, Maine — As the country slowly returns to normal, many people spent the 4th of July holiday weekend with friends and family. But the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant continues to concern health officials.

Dr. James W. Jarvis of Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center said cases of the Delta variant were first seen in Maine about a month ago. While Maine's case counts and hospitalizations remain relatively low, Jarvis said that could quickly change if multiple cases show up in one community.

“We’ve seen that in the past where an outbreak in one community then spreads the disease across the entire state. And that can certainly happen with a particular variant like the Delta variant that’s more infectious, meaning that it can travel from one person to another person more readily,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis urged anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so. He also recommended that people continue to socially distance from each other and wear masks in large groups if there are unvaccinated people around.

He also worries that if people choose not to get vaccinated, more variants of COVID-19 could develop.

“My biggest concern is for those people who still remain unvaccinated who are eligible. The variations come from mutations in these particular viruses, and the more virus that’s out there, the more likely we’ll have a mutation that causes a variant that causes more severe disease,” Jarvis said.