BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor family is still searching for answers after their loved one went missing late last year.

Tommy Lynch Jr., 47, was last seen walking into the woods off Hogan Road the night of September 8, 2018.

RELATED: Police ask for help in locating missing Bangor man

Nearly seven months later, Lynch's family, including his six-year-old daughter, aren't giving up hope they'll find out exactly what happened to him.

"I miss my dad a lot," said Lynch's daughter, Stevie-Jo Lynch."My dad used to be here [at home] every time. He never left."

Stevie said her dad is a "fun dad" because he always made time to play with her.

"I used to play with my dad every time when he's home and we went in our tree house outside in the backyard," added Stevie.

It's a tree house Lynch built for Stevie when she was four-years-old.

Now, Stevie plays in the tree house by herself because she hasn't seen her dad since he went missing.

"I've been worried ever since that night," said Tina Oxley, Lynch's fiancee and Stevie's mother, of the night Lynch disappeared.

The couple had been together for thirteen years and planned to get married prior to Lynch's disappearance.

"He loved everybody," said Oxley. "He'd give you the shirt off his back. He was my best friend. He is my best friend. He'll always be my best friend."

He was last seen by a police officer, out on an unrelated call, who witnessed Lynch walk into the woods three days after a warrant was issued for his arrest for failure to pay fines.

"We used to walk those woods all the time so I can't imagine him not finding his way home," said Oxley.

She knew something was wrong almost immediately when he didn't call her back.

Even the family dog, Paws, could sense something, or someone, was missing.

"Its been a living nightmare," added Oxley. "Then every time you hear something, it's an open wound again. The different things that pop into your head. The scenarios of what happened? Where is he? Where'd he go? It's hard."

After so many months of not knowing, the family fears the worst and are looking for closure.

"I'm hoping, I mean, there's got to be something," said Oxley. "There's got to be a break in this case. There has to be. There's got to be something."

If there is some sign or trace of Lynch in the woods, police haven't found it yet.

In the meantime, the family has set up a Facebook page for people to leave tips regarding Lynch's whereabouts.

"If he's out there, he's not in trouble," said Oxley, with a message for Lynch. "Don't hide from us. Come home."

While still fearing the worst.

"I don't believe [he's still out there] for a second."