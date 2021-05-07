Good Samaritans helped save driver in Bangor crash by holding up truck, police say

According to Maine State Police, more than 15 people rushed in to hold the truck up while rescue crews worked to pull the man from the wreckage.

BANGOR, Maine — Police say more than 15 good Samaritans helped rescue a man from a bad crash in Bangor Monday by holding up his overturned truck until emergency crews arrived.

The driver, Wesley Donnellan, 65, of Hermon was reportedly traveling southbound on I-95 in a black Ford pickup truck when he lost control of the trailer he was pulling and jack-knifed.

Police said "wear grooves" in the highway and the positioning of a tractor on the trailer were likely to blame for the crash.

While Donnellan was pinned inside the truck, police said the group of people were able to hold it up until Bangor firefighters used steel poles to prevent the vehicle from toppling over.

If you are driving on I-95 S near Bangor there is a delay due to a car and trailer crash. Trooper Creamer with @MEStatePolice say one person was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital. He wants to remind folks to wear a seat belt and drive carefully this holiday. pic.twitter.com/vaTaGctGYz — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) July 5, 2021

Crews then had to use the jaws of life to get the man out. He was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious injuries but is expected to survive.