Good Samaritans helped save driver in Bangor crash by holding up truck, police say

BANGOR, Maine — Police say more than 15 good Samaritans helped rescue a man from a bad crash in Bangor Monday by holding up his overturned truck until emergency crews arrived.
The driver, Wesley Donnellan, 65, of Hermon was reportedly traveling southbound on I-95 in a black Ford pickup truck when he lost control of the trailer he was pulling and jack-knifed.
Police said "wear grooves" in the highway and the positioning of a tractor on the trailer were likely to blame for the crash.
While Donnellan was pinned inside the truck, police said the group of people were able to hold it up until Bangor firefighters used steel poles to prevent the vehicle from toppling over.
Crews then had to use the jaws of life to get the man out. He was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious injuries but is expected to survive.
Maine State Police said the situation could have been worse if it not for the kindness of those good Samaritans.