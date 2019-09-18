BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor has hired a homeless outreach coordinator. A brand new position in town.

The pick for the job is Torelin Jager. She comes to this position with years of social services under her belt, and a strong desire to help people.

She was hired just last month and spends her days out in the field. Where she checks in on some folks that are living in tents and have nowhere to call home.

Priority number one for Jager and other Bangor officials isn't food or clothing, while those things are important, a traditional place for the homeless to call home is the priority.

"I don't believe anybody should be sleeping outside and my hope is that soon we won't have people sleeping outside we'll have them housed in a safe secure space," Jager said.

This new position isn't just helping the homeless, but many other city officials.

"So for us at the police department just having her out there has taken a huge burden out from us because we have been working with that community and on that problem for quite some time," Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters said.

For Jager, this isn't just her job. It's something she's passionate about.

"You're constantly just trying to survive through your day to get by and to be able to find someplace where you can lay your head down at the end of the night and be as safe as possible, how are you working on any other things you might have going on?" she said.

