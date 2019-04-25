BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor-area nonprofit agency that works with families facing trauma and challenges will be closing its doors at the end of May. Families and Children Together, F.A.C.T., is citing a lack of funding and resources for the closure.

F.A.C.T. was created by a group of foster parents and social workers in 1993.

The Board of Directors passed a formal resolution to close the agency on April 22 but services will continue until May 31.

The non-profit works to foster the development and healing of children facing emotional and behavioral challenges.

"We are working with our Board of Directors to evaluate impact and answer some of the questions we’re sure the community will be interested in," said Derek Hurder, Communications Coordinator, in an email back to NEWS CENTER Maine about the impact it will have on current clients.