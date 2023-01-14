3.3 magnitude earthquake shakes town of Dedham

Per the United States Geological Survey, the shift happened around 1:27 a.m., near the Phillips River.

PORTLAND, Maine — A 3.3 magnitude earthquake rattled the town of Dedham early Saturday morning.

There were no reports of major damage in the area, but some area residents said they felt the shake.

A guest at the Lucerne Inn in Dedham reportedly told staff they felt rumblings, but no damage was reported at the historic inn, owner Jayme Silverman told NEWS CENTER Maine on Saturday afternoon.

This is the first earthquake of 2023 reported in Maine.