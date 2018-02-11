BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — State drug agents and Bangor police on Thursday arrested a man from Waterbury, Connecticut, and charged him with trafficking heroin and crack cocaine.

Jason Pete, 37, was already on probation in Maine for drug trafficking.

The arrest came after a week-long investigation looking into the suspected crimes.

According to Maine Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland, drug agents spotted Pete's rental vehicle traveling north on I-95 and followed him to a Bangor residence.

A subsequent search of Pete's vehicle turned up at $25,000 in drugs, the MDEA said; agents and police seized 900 individual bags of suspected heroin, 13 grams of cocaine base and $700 in cash.

Following a week-long investigation into the suspected crimes, Pete was charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin and cocaine base, both Class A felony crimes.

Pete will also have to answer for violating his probation, McCausland said.

He was taken to Penobscot County Jail.

