BANGOR, Maine — On the agenda at Monday's Bangor City Council meeting is whether to accept a donation from the estate of Rex Sibley.

Sibley was an active member of the Bangor Parks and Recreation seniors group and wanted to leave something behind for his fellow seniors prior to his passing on Sept. 20, 2017, at the age of 92.

"I met Rex here at the seniors after his wife died," said Lori Newcomb, a Bangor resident for the past 50 years. "He was really a marvelous human being."

Newcomb plays Bingo with the parks and rec seniors every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

On this day though, she filled out her Bingo card with the memory of her special friend, Sibley.

"He played Bingo with us," said Newcomb through laughter. "It was funny because he'd tell us stories then and I can't repeat any of them."

Newcomb shared more than just Bingo with Sibley. They shared the same birthday.

"We would go out and have dinner on our birthdays," added Newcomb. "He was so caring about everybody. He cared about the people [at the seniors club.] The ones sitting next to him [at Bingo.]"

Robert Gross also met Sibley through the seniors, where he has been a member for the past 15 years.

"We're a nice, close knit little family," said Gross of the seniors. Sibley was "a very good friend and a tremendous patriot, that's for sure, and he was kind of a ladies man."

Sibley joined the Navy straight out of high school at 17 years old.

"He loved his country and he showed it," added Gross.

"Anybody that went up to either pick him up or take him home, he took them in to show them all his medals and introduce them to his cat," said Newcomb.

Sibley's friends took care of him in life. Now, he's looking to take care of them after death, in the form of a $774.95 donation from his estate to the seniors.

"Well, it was a bit shocking to me," said Linda Steeves, president of the seniors group, upon hearing news of the donation.

"It was quite a shock," added Gross.

A similar sentiment shared by all who knew him who were shocked at the amount but not at his generosity.

"Oh my glory," exclaimed Newcomb. "I'm amazed that he sent that to us but knowing Rex, that would be something he would do because he almost always made donations. He'd put $50 in every once in awhile for no reason, just because he wanted to."

The significance of the $774.95 remains a mystery to those who knew him best, though the city of Bangor believes it may be as simple as the percent of his estate designated for donation.

"It's going to go a long way for our club, that's for sure," said Gross. "Hopefully we'll use it wisely. Probably one of the reasons why he gave what he gave [was] to kind of take the burden off us."

"He was a sweetheart and he has sadly been missed," said Steeves. "We keep pressing on and Rex is always part of our memory."

"We remember him a lot of times," finished Newcomb. "He was a fantastic man. I can't say enough about him."

The Bangor seniors group is currently made up of 48 members.

Seniors wishing to become a member pay $10 a year in membership dues.