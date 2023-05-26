DHHS investigating alleged relationship between Bangor High School staff member, student

School officials received reports of the alleged relationship on Wednesday, Superintendent James Tager said in a news release to the high school community.

BANGOR, Maine — An investigation is underway regarding an alleged "inappropriate relationship" between a Bangor High School staff member and a student.

School officials received reports of the alleged relationship Wednesday, Bangor School Department Superintendent James Tager said in a release Friday issued to the high school community.

Tager said following the reports, an investigation into the allegation was launched immediately, and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, as well as law enforcement, was notified of the reports for further investigation.

"At this stage, we are unable to provide specific details about the ongoing investigation or the individuals involved due to the legal and investigatory process that must take place outside of the school," Tager said Friday. "We are committed to respecting the privacy and rights of all parties involved while ensuring that the appropriate authorities handle this matter appropriately."

Tager added that student safety and wellbeing are a top priority, and students are encouraged to utilize student counseling, teacher, and staff resources if they need to talk to someone or have questions.

"As we move forward, we want to emphasize our commitment to maintaining a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students," the release said. "We will continue to work diligently to ensure the well-being of our students remains our top priority."

No additional information regarding the allegations has been released.