Dead man found at Bangor home; police investigating

An autopsy will be performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. Further information is pending the results of the examination.

BANGOR, Maine — A dead man was found at a home in Bangor Thursday night.

Police responded to 1702 Union Street after a 911 call reported a possible unconscious man at the residence. Upon arrival, officers said they located an injured, unresponsive man. Bangor Fire paramedics determined that the man was dead.

Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division are currently assigned and are actively investigating the incident. As of this time, police say it appears to be an isolated incident.

An autopsy will be performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. Further information is pending the results of the examination.