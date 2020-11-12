Dead man found at Bangor home ruled a homicide

Police say the death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy. The investigation is still ongoing.

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor Police say they are investigating a dead man found in a home as a homicide after an autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Friday, December 11.

Police responded to 1702 Union Street on Thursday, December 10 after a 911 call reported a possible unconscious man at the residence. Upon arrival, officers said they located an injured, unresponsive man. Bangor Fire paramedics determined that the man was dead.

Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division are currently assigned and are actively investigating the incident. As of this time, police say it appears to be an isolated incident.