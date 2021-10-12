Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor is now Maine Savings Amphitheater, with 'entirely new look' expected for 2022

The venue will be nicknamed 'The Maine Savings Amp,' according to a release from Maine Savings. Its inaugural season will start in June 2022.

People attending concerts on the Bangor waterfront next summer will still go to the same location, but the venue will have a new name and a new look.

In a news release, Maine Savings announced a multi-year agreement to be the naming rights partner for the concert venue that had previously been called Darling's Waterfront Pavilion. It will now be called Maine Savings Amphitheater.

The venue, which is owned by the city of Bangor, "will reveal an entirely new look for the 2022 season, with massive improvements, including luxury suites, upgraded seating and concessions, and new permanent bathrooms throughout," according to Maine Savings' release.

“Maine Savings is proud to support Waterfront Concerts in bringing the biggest names in music and entertainment to the Bangor Region," John Reed, CEO of Maine Savings, said in Maine Savings' release. “The Maine Savings Amp will help to promote our community as a go-to destination for years to come and drive positive growth for our local businesses.”

The inaugural season at Maine Saving Amphitheater kicks off in June 2022.