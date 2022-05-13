Crash closes I-95 exit 183 in Bangor, causing morning traffic delays

Officials said no injuries were reported.

BANGOR, Maine — The road has been cleared after a crash Friday morning forced the southbound lane of Interstate 95 to shut down, causing major traffic delays in Bangor, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

A tractor-trailer that was traveling north reportedly crossed the median and ended up on the southbound side of the highway. No injuries were reported.

The southbound lane was blocked for about three hours, Moss said.

Exit 183 southbound on I-95 south in Bangor was closed, and traffic diverted down Hammond Street to Odlin Road, over to I-395, then back to I-95.