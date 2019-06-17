BANGOR, Maine — Last month work began in Bangor on moving the vehicle entrance in the Merchants Plaza and Pickering Square parking garage closer to Water Street.

The project also includes a change to the traffic pattern around the garage. Water Street, which was once a one-way street, is now a two-way street for the city bus to reach the bus stop.

The project will involve site, utility, hardscape, and landscape improvements to two public spaces off of Merchants Plaza.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling in the area. The work is happening nearby downtown restaurants, the historic Bangor Opera House, and Darling's Waterfront Pavilion.

The project is expected to cost $1.09 million and should be finished by the end of August.

