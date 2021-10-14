Community pitches in to support Bangor Area Homeless Shelter during kitchen renovation

Worship groups, businesses, and individuals are helping provide lunches and dinners to people at the shelter while its kitchen undergoes renovations for two weeks.

BANGOR, Maine — The Bangor Area Homeless Shelter's kitchen hasn't been updated in nearly 20 years, the shelter's executive director Boyd Kronholm told NEWS CENTER Maine. Thanks to a grant from the Maine State Housing Association, the shelter now has a two-week renovation planned for its kitchen.

The project begins Monday and will continue through the 31. While the renovation is taking place, the shelter won't have access to any facilities in the kitchen, and will therefore need some help providing lunches and dinners to feed those who call the shelter home.

Kronholm said a number of worship groups, local businesses, and individuals stepped up to volunteer providing meals for a lunch or dinner shift. He said for any lunch or dinner shift, about 30 individually wrapped meals are needed. The shelter originally posted its need for "cooking enthusiasts" on its Facebook page and Kronholm said the response from members of the community was overwhelming.

"We were looking at people or businesses who would provide us with meals, individually prepared meals because we're going to have no way to heat them up... no way to keep things cool... no access to water to do dishes in our kitchen. So we put out an ask and probably within a matter of 24-48 hours we had all the slots filled with folks from the community who were willing to support us," Kronholm said.