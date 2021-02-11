City trolley collides with tractor-trailer truck in Bangor

Three people were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said

Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a trolley and a flatbed truck collided on Main Street in Bangor Tuesday.

"About 10:20 this morning, we were over at the police department across the street and heard a crash," Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters said. "We looked out the window and saw that a city trolley bus had collided with a tractor-trailer truck."

Several passengers were on the trolley at the time of the accident, according to police.

⁦@BangorFireDept⁩ officials say three people have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Main Street. It happened in front of the Bangor homeless shelter. ⁦⁦⁦@newscentermaine⁩ pic.twitter.com/NBXeRPeT5q — Alex Haskell (@AlexHaskellTV) November 2, 2021

"We're not quite sure why and how this accident happened, but it's clear that [the trolley and tractor-trailer truck] did collide in the intersection," Betters added. "As a result, the trolley left the roadway and entered the parking lot of the Bangor Homeless Shelter."

Cedar Street was closed from First Street to Main Street while crews cleaned up the crash scene. The area has since been reopened to traffic.

The crash was reconstructed by Bangor police.