City of Bangor's ARTober goes virtual

ARTober features performance arts, visual arts, music and the written word. This year, it's all online

BANGOR, Maine — In years past, the City of Bangor has taken the month of October to celebrate the arts. This year, however, the city had to get a bit creative.

Despite COVID-19 ruining in-person plans, the Bangor Commission on Cultural Development held on to the yearly tradition by hosting a virtual ARTober.

This time around, ARTober will feature performance arts, visual arts, music and the written word all online.

“It’s really been cool to see all of the different ways that people are getting creative to still offer something to folks in the community and it’s still really enriching and it’s within the safety of your own home and on your own time," Christina Berube, who's part of the Bangor Commission for Cultural Development, told NEWS CENTER Maine.