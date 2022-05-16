Bangor to hold final session for public input on city's future

Input from Monday's session and others the city has held will play a significant role in Bangor's 2022 comprehensive plan.

BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is holding a follow-up visioning session at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 16.

The purpose of these sessions is to give the public a chance to share what they envision for Bangor's future.

Input from Monday's session and others the city has held will play a significant role in Bangor's 2022 comprehensive plan. The plan will serve as the long-term vision for Bangor's future and help city officials make decisions on community issues like affordable housing, diversity, and healthcare.

“We haven’t had the attendance that we’d like to see," Bangor Planning Officer Anne Krieg said about previous visioning sessions. "When you’re working on a comprehensive plan, the process is the plan. It’s really important for us to get a lot of feedback from a lot of people. We have had a pretty good turnout of people filling out the survey that’s on the city’s website, but we’re really hoping to have more conversations with people."

Krieg told NEWS CENTER Maine that the city's planning division will prepare a draft vision statement for the comprehensive plan to present to the city council for feedback after Monday's session.

"From there, we start writing policy," Krieg explained. "At any point at any time, we welcome public comments at every phase."