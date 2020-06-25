City of Bangor installs new ballot dropbox

BANGOR, Maine — People can now cast their absentee ballot for the July 14th Primary & Special Referendum Election in a safer and easier way. You can stop by at your convenience and drop off the completed ballot without having to go inside City Hall.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Bangor Water District will be working on N. French St... reet and Bill Street tomorrow, 6/25/20. There is a scheduled water shutdown for both streets while 2-12" MLV replacements are made. Work will commence during the day for some excavation/prep work. The shutdown and completion of work will be at night.

"So we are trying to make it as easy as possible, and now I think the City Clerk said we were at least triple what we normally would have for our absentee ballot request which is exciting! We want to see people get out and vote as best they can, obviously you can still vote in person but the safer it is for everyone.. and then you just know that you are done and you've taken care of it," said Clare Davitt, the Bangor's City Council Chair.