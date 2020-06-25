City of Bangor installs new ballot dropbox

BANGOR, Maine — People can now cast their absentee ballot for the July 14th Primary & Special Referendum Election in a safer and easier way. You can stop by at your convenience and drop off the completed ballot without having to go inside City Hall.
RELATED: Early voting underway in Portland
You can also return your completed ballot to the Bangor City Clerk's office during regular business hours. Another option is for you to drop it in the mail using the return envelope included with your ballot.
If you haven't requested your absentee ballot, you still have time to do so.
Absentee ballots can be requested:
- by the voter by calling 992-4200
- in writing by the voter or immediate family member
- in person by visiting the City Clerk's office
- electronically at the City of Bangor's main website
"So we are trying to make it as easy as possible, and now I think the City Clerk said we were at least triple what we normally would have for our absentee ballot request which is exciting! We want to see people get out and vote as best they can, obviously you can still vote in person but the safer it is for everyone.. and then you just know that you are done and you've taken care of it," said Clare Davitt, the Bangor's City Council Chair.