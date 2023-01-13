Cause of death released for two people found dead at Bangor home

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta determined the two deaths to be a homicide and a suicide.

BANGOR, Maine — The cause of death for two people found dead at a Bangor home Thursday morning has been released.

Bangor police responded to the scene on G Street around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a "domestic violence" situation.

Officers reportedly tried to contact the residents inside the home when they arrived at the scene but were unable to.

After continued attempts to contact residents in the home, robots were sent into the home, followed by members of the Bangor Police Department's Special Response Team, a news release from the department stated on Friday.

"A Bangor police robot located an individual within the residence that appeared to be injured," the release stated. "Members of the Special Response Team entered the residence and discovered a male and female deceased."

The two have been identified as 57-year-old John Neff and 24-year-old Ariah Jacques, both of Bangor, according to Friday's release.

On Friday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the cause of death for the two individuals after conducting an autopsy, the release stated.

"As a result of those examinations, it was determined that Ms. Jacques died of a gunshot wound and the manner of death was determined to be homicide," the release stated. "Mr. Neff died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and the manner of death was determined to be suicide."

No additional information has been released, and the incident remains under investigation.