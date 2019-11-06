BANGOR, Maine — A Bangor bus passenger is charged with assaulting three people, accused of becoming combative after allegedly refusing to close his window.

When officers arrived at Pickering Square shortly after noontime Monday, Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters said a few Community Connector employees were trying to restrain an agitated bus passenger.

Charles Pell, 54, was taken into custody by the first officer on scene.

Later, Sgt. Betters said officers' investigation showed that the Bangor man, while riding on the bus, had become agitated after all passengers were asked to close their windows. He allegedly refused the request, Betters said, and soon thereafter became combative with other passengers.

Three people were assaulted before police arrived, Betters said.

After being put into the back of a Bangor Police Department cruiser, Betters said Pell broke through the plastic divider between the front and back seats.

Pell was taken to Penobscot County Jail where he remained incarcerated early Tuesday afternoon. He's charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one felony count of criminal mischief.

No one was seriously injured, Betters said, and no weapons were used.