Brewer teens accused of setting off chemical device in store

BREWER, Maine — Two teenagers accused of setting off chemical devices in multiple places, including a Dollar Tree, were taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center after police said they also violated house arrest and release conditions.

In a release Tuesday, Brewer police would not name the juveniles but said the teens have been charged multiple times over the past several weeks for a variety of incidents, including allegedly throwing large rocks off an interstate overpass. Police said in that instance, a rock went through a windshield of a car traveling on Interstate 395. Other previous charges included assault, reckless conduct, and violation of release conditions, according to police.

On Sunday, Brewer police and fire officials responded to the Dollar Tree at Twin City Plaza for a report of a chemical explosion. Witnesses reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot and smelling a strong chemical smell, causing the evacuation of the store and a response from a hazardous materials team, the release said.

Police said they determined that the explosion was caused by a chemical device intentionally placed there. During the investigation, officers learned that similar devices had been set off at the Brewer High School softball field, the release stated. Officers located and secured evidence on the softball field, and police detained the two juveniles.

The investigation involving the incident at the Dollar Tree was turned over to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, police said.