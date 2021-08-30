Box truck runs over Veazie man lying underneath truck

The victim was apparently lying underneath the truck when the driver drove forward, police said

BANGOR, Maine — A Veazie man suffered a serious head injury when a box truck apparently drove over him as the man lay underneath the truck.

Police and rescue personnel went to a parking lot at 14 Larkin St. at 2 a.m. Sunday, Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters said in a release.

A 62-year-old Bangor man driving the box truck reportedly pulled out of a parking space and ran over the victim, 38, who was lying under the truck and who he did not see.

Bangor rescue took the injured man to an area hospital.

The driver of the truck was sober and uninjured, Betters said.

No charges have yet been filed, Betters said. Police are investigating why the man was under the truck prior to the incident.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Department assisted in reconstructing the accident.