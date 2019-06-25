BANGOR, Maine — The seventh annual children's book drive made a stop in Downtown Bangor on Tuesday, June 25.

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor teamed up with Darling's Ice Cream for a Cause and the Briar Patch bookstore to collect new and gently used children's book for the family literacy program. Kids could stop by for story time reads and ice cream.

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor says it's important to have kids continue to read through the summer so they don't fall behind.

If you want to donate books you can drop them at any Darling's until the end of the month in Bangor, Brewer, Ellsworth or Augusta.