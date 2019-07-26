BANGOR, Maine — Bones found Thursday by a hospital official at a Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center construction site are not human, police said Friday.

EMMC said Friday that its director of fire and employee safety, Mark Stevens, discovered the remains around 3 p.m. Thursday while inspecting a site behind the hospital's Greystone building, located on its State Street campus.

Stevens immediately called Bangor police, EMMC said. The state medical examiner's office then reviewed the case with the Bangor Police Department.

Bangor Police Sgt. Wade Betters said Friday the department's investigation confirmed the bones were not human remains and that the case was closed.

He did not say what kind of bones were found.

EMMC's construction project began last month to reinforce a retaining wall.

The hospital said other items found during excavation at the construction site appear to date back to the early 1900s.

Work in this area was halted as authorities investigated.

