BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police, fire, and bomb squad officials were called to the Penobscot County Jail Tuesday morning after two packages were left inside the public entrance lobby in a suspicious manner.

Police were called to the jail around 10 a.m. after a man walked into the lobby, leaving two envelope-shaped packages behind before quickly leaving.

According to Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters, both packages contained handwriting on them, though it’s not clear who they were addressed to.

The Bangor Police Bomb Squad was called to the scene and used x-ray equipment to determine neither package was a threat.

"They were able to use a lot of their equipment to get in and safely remove the packages, and they were also able to determine that neither package contained any explosive material," said Betters.

There is no further or ongoing threat to the public, though the U.S. Post Office next door to the jail did close for part of the day as a precaution.



Police took custody of the packages at the scene and are working to determine who left them there and why.



Despite there being no actual threat, timing was on the bomb squad’s side during Tuesday's incident. The team was already scheduled to be in training all day at the department when they got the call.