Body recovered in small field near Airport Mall in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are investigating after a dead body was found Thursday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m., officers with the Bangor Police Department responded to the area of 1129 Union Street for a report of a dead body in a field near the Airport Mall, a news release from the department said.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a deceased male in a small field located on the east side of the mall, the release said.

The man has been positively identified and his next of kin have been notified, according to police.

The state medical examiner is set to perform an autopsy and determine the cause of death, the release states.

Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious and there is no danger to the public.