The New England chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors and the American Red Cross jointly hosted a blood drive Tuesday at the Bangor police station.

Concerns of Police Survivors is an organization helping family and loved ones of fallen officers.

Many Bangor city employees and Bangor police officers stopped to help to do their part. The blood drive was from noon to 5 p.m.

Coincidentally, Jan. 9 is national Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.