Bangor program teaches students how to fix and ‘earn a bike’

This summer, the Bicycle Coalition of Maine launched its new Earn-A-Bike program in the greater Bangor area.

BANGOR, Maine — Students of a new program in the greater Bangor area have been learning basic bike mechanics and traffic safety skills this summer. It’s thanks to the Earn-A-Bike program launched by the Bicycle Coalition of Maine.

The program started in July and gives members of the public the choice to either fix a bike or earn one.

“If someone chooses to earn a bike, they take one of our bikes that have been donated to the program, usually in need of some repair, and we help them find the tools, equipment and understand how to make the repair happen,” explained Bicycle Coalition of Maine Associate Education Director Erik daSilva. “If they choose to fix a bike, the same thing happens, except they’re working on their own bike.”

At the end of the free program, graduates leave with their fully refurbished bicycle and a new helmet, lock, safety lights, and an at-home repair kit.

“This program can help anyone approach any problem whether it’s on a bike, part of the house, somewhere else in life,” daSilva said. “It’s about figuring out what the problem is and then coming up with a solution without being intimidated by it.”

Since starting last month, the program has run into some challenges, like not having a full-time staff and large enough space to run the program.

daSilva said, for now, the program will be held once a month in Lincoln at 9 School St. He adds that they’re working towards holding it in Bangor once every week or every other week.

“The long-term hope is to make a community bicycle center where anyone feels welcome to stop in, and to work on their bike, to earn a new bike, to visit for the tenth time, to sit down in a safe place. They’re just wonderful programs that do more than just give people bicycles," said daSilva.